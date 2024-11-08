Jeanine Montgomery Sells 56,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.48. 17,657,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,705,537. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $280.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.04.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

