JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $926.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,751,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,224,234.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 359,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

