Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

JCI traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 1,765,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

