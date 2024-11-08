Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,723,000 after acquiring an additional 329,473 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

