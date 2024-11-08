Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky Purchases 1,786 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$154.93 per share, with a total value of C$276,697.30.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE CNR opened at C$157.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$149.22 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.