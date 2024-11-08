Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky Purchases 1,786 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$154.93 per share, with a total value of C$276,697.30.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE CNR opened at C$157.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$149.22 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
