JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

BROS traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $47.18. 6,638,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 188.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,622.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

