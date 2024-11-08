Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.49 ($0.06). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 76,289,072 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
