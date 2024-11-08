Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 177,734 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,713,510.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86.

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.35. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

