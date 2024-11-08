Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 426,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $112.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

