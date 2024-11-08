Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Katapult updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Katapult Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 16,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.72. Katapult has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KPLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Katapult to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

