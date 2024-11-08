Keynote Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after acquiring an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,460 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

