Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
