Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

