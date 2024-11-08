Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 55887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.78 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 156.49% and a net margin of 14.67%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

