Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 131.2% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 262,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 460,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.0% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 614,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 710,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,619,823. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.