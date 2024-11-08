Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Kinetik Stock Up 7.5 %
KNTK traded up $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $57.15.
Kinetik Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on KNTK
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinetik
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.