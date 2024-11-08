Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 495 ($6.44) target price on the stock.

Kitwave Group Price Performance

LON:KITW traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 328.50 ($4.28). The stock had a trading volume of 123,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,437. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,393.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 340.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 242.77 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.33).

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.