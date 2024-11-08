KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.
KLA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $32.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
KLA Stock Performance
KLAC stock opened at $686.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. KLA has a 1 year low of $504.66 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $735.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $763.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
