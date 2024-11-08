Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Klépierre Stock Performance
KLPEF stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Klépierre Company Profile
