Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KLPEF stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

