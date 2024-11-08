Koppers’ (KOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Koppers Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $38.03 on Monday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $780.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

