Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 546 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

