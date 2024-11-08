Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 7,600 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.32% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $116.69 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

