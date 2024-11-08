Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $796.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.68 and a 1-year high of $798.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.