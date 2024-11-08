Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Kunlun Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Kunlun Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

