Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,173. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $378.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.