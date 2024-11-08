Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $139.00 and last traded at $139.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.99.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.75.

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.