Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 19,895 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LVRO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lavoro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Lavoro Stock Down 4.3 %

Lavoro Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

