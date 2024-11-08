Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 19,895 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on LVRO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lavoro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVRO
Lavoro Stock Down 4.3 %
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.