Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,393 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $94,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,568. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $215.59.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

