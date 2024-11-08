Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CLOV

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clover Health Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 15.6 %

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.03. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

