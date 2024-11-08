Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,976,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

