Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of KPTI Q4 Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

