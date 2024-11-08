Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $99,862,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $97,439,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $63.54 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

