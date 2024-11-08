Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.16 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

