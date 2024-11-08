Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 92,773 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,773 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.12% of AZEK worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in AZEK by 180.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AZEK by 44.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

