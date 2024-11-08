LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.54 and last traded at $104.12, with a volume of 72442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

