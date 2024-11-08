Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 781.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.4% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

