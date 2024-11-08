Lewis Asset Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $56.50 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $61.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,746. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,049 shares in the company, valued at $981,023.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,746. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

