Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,969 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Afya by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. Afya Limited has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $22.48.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Afya had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

