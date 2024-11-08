Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $442.99 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.23 and a 52-week high of $445.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

