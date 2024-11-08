Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $393.26 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

