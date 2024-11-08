Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 110.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

