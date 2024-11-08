LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

