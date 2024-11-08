LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.