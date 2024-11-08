Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.64, but opened at $86.50. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lumentum shares last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 2,155,661 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

