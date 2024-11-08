Lundin Mining Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 5.9 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUN. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.98.

Get Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.