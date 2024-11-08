MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

JMP Securities downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGNX. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised MacroGenics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MacroGenics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 597.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 105,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
