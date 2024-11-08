Mainstream Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

