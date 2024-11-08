Mainstream Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOE stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $171.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

