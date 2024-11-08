Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

