Maison Solutions (MSS) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -3.43% -22.40% -4.04% Maison Solutions Competitors 1.20% 11.04% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $73.94 million -$3.34 million -7.50 Maison Solutions Competitors $27.28 billion $510.25 million 138.33

Summary

Maison Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Maison Solutions peers beat Maison Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

