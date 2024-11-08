Marie Lalleman Purchases 4,950 Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) insider Marie Lalleman bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,774.54).

Trainline Stock Down 4.8 %

TRN stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 396.80 ($5.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,634,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,953.57 and a beta of 1.64. Trainline Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 266.40 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.40 ($5.51).

Get Trainline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 490 ($6.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433.75 ($5.65).

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.